Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Chappell Roan can now be seen singing holiday classics and some of their biggest hits in a new Carpool Karaoke special.

The program began streaming Monday on Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

"I'm delighted Carpool Karaoke is back to celebrate the holidays in true style," Carpool Karaoke creator and executive producer James Corden said in a press release.

"I've entrusted Apple Music's very own, the brilliant Zane Lowe, to drive our superstars to work and reminded him it's so important to keep his eyes open while he sings. We can't wait for everyone to see it."

Carpool Karaoke originated as a segment on Corden's The Late Late Show with James Corden.