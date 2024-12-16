CBS is teasing an upcoming Andrea Bocelli holiday program, which premieres Dec. 24 on Christmas Eve.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas with Andrea Bocelli and Friends: A Grammy Holiday Special will also star Dua Lipa Josh Groban and Sofia Carson . Bocelli's wife and daughter, Veronica and Virginia, will also perform.

"All my life, I've enjoyed entertaining people in person, on record, on film and on television," Bocelli said in a statement. "And to have the opportunity of doing so on CBS, where I have had many memorable appearances over the years and with the Recording Academy, which has been a supporter of classical music for decades, is quite exciting."

"I am really looking forward to sharing performances with both friends and family on my own Christmas special," he added.

The special concludes Bocelli's 2024 celebration of his 30th anniversary in music. The famed Italian tenor released his two-disc album, Duets, in October.

"With this special, we are not only celebrating the holidays, but also one of music's greatest voices," said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. "We invite families everywhere to tune in and enjoy the festive performances that Andrea and his amazing guests have in store for us all."

Christmas with Andrea Bocelli and Friends premieres Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The show will stream live for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and become available on-demand on Paramount+ the next day.