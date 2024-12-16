Netflix renewed the comedy A Man on the Inside for a second season on Monday. The show premiered Nov. 21.

Based on the documentary The Mole Agent, the show stars Ted Danson as Charles, a widower who accepts a job from private investigator Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada). Charles goes undercover as a resident of a retirement home to investigate thefts.

Through the investigation, Charles also becomes closer with his daughter (Mary Elizabeth Ellis). Though he solved the case at the end of the first season, the show suggested Julie could hire Charles again.

Netflix expects to have Season 2 ready to stream in 2025.

UPI interviewed the cast and creator Michael Schur in November. Schur told UPI that the case is less important than the characters, and Danson said he appreciated the opportunity combine comedy and drama.