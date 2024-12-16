James Gunn is teasing his upcoming Superman film with a movie poster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunn, who is directing the reboot, shared an image Monday of David Corenswet as the iconic superhero. The poster depicts Superman soaring into the sky as the multi-colored background blurs behind him.

"Look up," a tagline on the poster reads.

In October, Gunn revealed that Superman will be joined in the film by Krypto, his dog from the DC comics.

"Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman," Gunn said at the time. "...I remember thinking, 'Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?'"

A teaser trailer for the film, which premieres in theaters July 11, will be released Thursday.