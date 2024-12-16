Netflix has unveiled a new logo for WWE Raw, which will play exclusively on the streamer beginning Jan. 6.

Triple H , the chief content officer of WWE and a retired professional wrestler who appeared on Raw, posted a short clip Monday teasing the changes.

"A logo is an identity," he says. "Tells you everything you need to know, without saying anything at all. It's real. Rebellious. Raw. Welcome to Raw, on Netflix."

The clip shows Triple H walking into room with a spotlight. Behind him is a big screen with the show's title.

The logo incorporates a thick silver font framed by Netflix's iconic red.

"New era. New logo," the Netflix social media post reads.

WWE Raw first aired in 1993.

The move to Netflix follows a deal penned earlier this year.