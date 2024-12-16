The Kelly Clarkson Show has been green lit for Season 7.

The syndicated talk show is hosted by singer Kelly Clarkson and has accumulated 22 Daytime Emmys since its 2019 launch.

Season 6 premiered in September.

"Kelly Clarkson is a national treasure," said Tracie Wilson, an NBCUniversal executive. "We couldn't wait to announce another season of The Kelly Clarkson Show, fresh off the top-rated Christmas in Rockefeller Center in which Kelly hosted."

"There's an appetite in talk for stories that entertain and inspire, and The Kelly Clarkson Show is a shining star that delivers for our stations and connects with viewers across multiple generations in meaningful ways," she added.

The current season is drawing in an estimated 1.2 million people on a daily basis.

Clarkson, a contestant in the original American Idol, moved to to New York following her divorce, and the show has been filmed in the city since.