The White Lotus will return for a second season in October.

HBO announced Friday that Season 2 of the comedy-drama series will premiere Oct. 30.

The network shared the news alongside a teaser video featuring Italian frescos and the words "White Lotus Resort & Spa Sicily."

"Reservations are required. Check in to the second installment of #TheWhiteLotus October 30 on @hbomax," the post reads.

The White Lotus follows the staff and guests of the fictional White Lotus resort chain. The first season took place in Hawaii and premiered on HBO in July 2021.

Season 2 will be set at a White Lotus resort in Sicily, Italy. Season 1 cast members Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries will return as their characters, Tanya McQuoid and Greg.

New cast members for Season 2 include F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall.

The White Lotus Season 1 won big at the Primetime Emmy Awards earlier this month, including taking home Best Limited or Anthology Series.