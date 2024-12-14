The time-travel family drama, The Way Home, is getting an earlier than planned Hallmark Channel premiere date after fans complained about having to wait until next fall to find out what happens to the Landry family.

The show was initially slated to debut its third season on the Hallmark+ streaming app on Jan. 2, then premiere months later on the Hallmark cable network.

"ANNOUNCEMENT: Due to overwhelming demand, the entire season 3 of #TheWayHome will premiere on @HallmarkChannel starting Friday, January 3 at 9/8c and then you can stream it next day on @HallmarkPlus!" Hallmark announced on social media Friday.

The show stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams and Sadie Laflamme-Snow.

"Season 3 picks up where Season 2 left off -- with Kat (Leigh) and her brother Jacob (Spencer Macpherson), who went missing more than two decades ago at the age of eight and is now an adult, poised to walk into the Landry home to an unsuspecting Del (MacDowell)," Hallmark said in a press release.

"Viewers will be introduced to a groovy new era when the pond transports Kat and Alice to 1974 -- the year Del and Colton (Jefferson Brown) first met as teens and their epic love story began," Hallmark added. "Alice is befriended by a young, spritely Evelyn Goodwin (Devin Cecchetto) but their budding friendship complicates Alice's relationship with Del, who wants her memories of Colton to remain the way they are. Meanwhile, Kat attempts to close the door on the 1800s after making startling discoveries."