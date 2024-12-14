Donnie Wahlberg paid tribute to Tom Selleck on Instagram as their family cop drama Blue Bloods wrapped up its 14-season run on CBS Friday.

"Fourteen years of calling this man my cast mate, my commissioner, my friend and -- whether it was on screen or off -- calling him DAD! It's been an honor, my dear friend," Wahlberg wrote.

"Thank you for leading the way and for always trusting in me. Thank you for being a father figure, and a leader, to all of us on the set of Blue Bloods. Our tour has ended, but the friendship, admiration, respect and memories, will remain. Happy Blue Bloods Finale Friday. Love you, Dad. All my gratitude, Donnie aka Danny aka Son."

Set in New York, the show also starred Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Vanessa Ray and Marisa Ramirez.