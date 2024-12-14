Donnie Wahlberg pays tribute to Tom Selleck as 'Blue Bloods' ends
UPI News Service, 12/14/2024
Donnie Wahlberg paid tribute to Tom Selleck on Instagram as their family cop drama Blue Bloods wrapped up its 14-season run on CBS Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Fourteen years of calling this man my cast mate, my commissioner, my friend and -- whether it was on screen or off -- calling him DAD! It's been an honor, my dear friend," Wahlberg wrote.
"Thank you for leading the way and for always trusting in me. Thank you for being a father figure, and a leader, to all of us on the set of Blue Bloods. Our tour has ended, but the friendship, admiration, respect and memories, will remain. Happy Blue Bloods Finale Friday. Love you, Dad. All my gratitude, Donnie aka Danny aka Son."
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.