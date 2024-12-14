Several members of the original cast of Malcolm in the Middle are reuniting for a Disney+ sequel series.

The streaming service announced that four new episodes of the classic show are now in the works, with Frankie Muniz Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek signed on to the project.

No premiere date has been disclosed yet.

The original show ran on Fox 2000-06.

"Malcolm in the Middle is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and relatability," Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said in a statement.

"Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we're so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again. With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved -- along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless."