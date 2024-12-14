Pop star Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Kendrick Lamar 's GNX, followed by Wicked: The Soundtrack at No. 3, Juice WRLD's The Party Never Ends at No. 4 and Sabrina Carpenter 's Short n'Sweet at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 6, Michael Buble's Christmas at No. 7, Chappell Roan's The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess at No. 8, Bing Crosby's Ultimate Christmas at No. 9 and Tyler, the Creator's Chromakopia at No. 10.