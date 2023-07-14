The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, starring Norman Reedus and Clemence Poesy, is set to premiere Sept. 10, AMC announced Friday.

"Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why," the cable network said in a press release.

"The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan."

The cast for the new chapter in the zombie-apocalypse franchise will also include Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi.

Reedus played Daryl for 11 seasons of The Walking Dead from its inception in 2010 to its finale in 2022.