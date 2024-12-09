Peacock is teasing new "Superfan Episodes" of The Office.

The mockumentary comedy originally aired for nine seasons on NBC and followed Dunder-Mifflin paper company employees who worked out of the company's Scranton branch.

The Office starred Steve Carrell, Ed Helms, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, Phyllis Smith, Brian Baumgartner, Leslie David Baker, Angela Kinsey, Kate Flannery, B.J. Novak, Mindy Kalong, Ellie Kemper, Oscar Nunez, Creed Bratton, Craig Robinson, Paul Lieberstein and Melora Hardin.

"Superfan Episodes" expand beloved episodes of The Office to include "extended scenes and never-before-seen material." The new episodes are drawn from Season 8.

"Season 8 centers on Andy Bernard's (Ed Helms) rise to regional manager after the departure of beloved boss, Michael Scott (Steve Carrell)," an official description reads.

Taken together, the extended episodes result in two extra hours of watch time, a press release states.

In a previously unreleased clip from "Christmas Wishes," Andy tries transforming staff into Christmas carolers, and isn't happy with the result.

"The song is not funny," he tells them. "Rudolph was made fun of his entire life, which is hard enough, but he gave the run of his life to save Christmas. He lit the way on that foggy night. He probably died at the end."

The special episodes begin streaming Thursday.