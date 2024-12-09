Hulu is previewing Season 2 of the animated family show The Bravest Knight.

ADVERTISEMENT

T.R. Knight lends his voice to Cedric, a former pumpkin farmer who became a knight and married a prince ( Wilson Cruz ), and is now navigating fatherhood.

Nia (Storm Reid) is the couple's daughter who wants to pursue knighthood, too.

"Cedric has battled trolls, witches, and even dragons... but his greatest challenge yet? Teaching Nia how to navigate the path to knighthood while being true to one's self," an official description reads.

In the preview, Nia declares that she wants to be like her father.

"Who you are is up to you," Cedric says.

"You're about to tell me a story, aren't you?" she says.

The clip then flashes to when Cedric was a "not-yet knight."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Season 2 premieres Friday.