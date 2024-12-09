South Korean boy band Stray Kids is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview of its video for the song "Walkin on Water" on Monday.

The "Walkin on Water" teaser opens with a group of unknown people readying bows and arrows on the balcony of traditional Korean buildings. The members of Stray Kids are later seen riding dirt bikes in the courtyard.

"Walkin on Water" is the lead single from Stray Kids' forthcoming debut mixtape, Hop. The group will release the album and the full "Walkin on Water" music video Friday.

Hop also features the tracks "Bounce Back," "U" featuring Tablo, "Walkin on Water (Hip Version)," "Railway (Bang Chan)," "Unfair (Felix)," "Hallucination (I.N)," "Youth (Lee Know)," "So Good (Hyunjin)," "Ultra (Changbin)," "Hold My Hand (Han" and "As We Are (Seungmin)."

Stray Kids most recently released the Japanese album Giant in November. The group released the Korean EP Ate in July.