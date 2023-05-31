Jennifer Lopez's The Mother is the No. 1 movie on Netflix, while Arnold Schwarzenegger's FUBAR is the top viewed series on the streaming platform.

The other high-ranking films for Netflix for the week dated May 22 are 2 Hearts at No. 2, Missing at No. 3, The Son at No. 4, The Great Wall at No. 5, Victim/Suspect at No. 6, Ted at No. 7, Anna Nicole Smith : You Don't Know Me at No. 8, The Boss Baby at No. 9 and A Man Called Otto at No. 10.

The top tier of TV shows for the same week includes XO, Kitty Season 1 at No. 2, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story at No. 3, Selling Sunset Season 6 at No. 4, S.W.A.T. Season 1 at No. 5, All American Season 5 at No. 6, Firefly Lane Season 2 at No. 7, Maid at No. 8, The Night Agent Season 1 at No. 9 and Bridgerton Season 2 at No. 10.