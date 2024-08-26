The Kelly Clarkson Show will return for Season 6 in September, marking the daytime program's sophomore season in New York after the original American Idol winner relocated her family in 2023.

"I'll be real honest," the Grammy-winning singer said at the time. "I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn't be in LA. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can't really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, 'The only other option would probably be New York.'"

Clarkson's move followed her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and the decision was the right one for not only her family, but also for the show, she said.

The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 6 premieres Sept. 23 in syndication.

The show was the 2024 "Best Daytime Talk Show" Emmy Award winner.

"The hourlong program... is the highest rated talk show to debut in seven years," an official synopsis says. "It features a mix of celebrity guests and everyday people, performances, games and Kelly's unfiltered perspective on life, relationships, parenting and things that make her laugh along the way."

As a singer, Clarkson released her most recent album, Chemistry, in June 2023.