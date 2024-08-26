In a nod to Audrey Hepburn, Lily Collins takes a Roman Holiday in the second half of Emily in Paris Season 4.

Netflix released a trailer for Season 4, Part 2 on Monday that shows Emily Cooper (Collins) visiting Rome and meeting a new potential love interest.

"I've always felt this wonderful kinship between not just Lily and Audrey Hepburn, but the spirit of those movies, that 'Old Hollywood' feeling, and Emily in Paris," the show's creator, Darren Star (Sex and the City), told Netflix's Tudum. "I think Audrey Hepburn captured it so well in her movies like Roman Holiday and Charade. Her movies were romantic comedies and they were sophisticated and international."

The teaser begins with Emily and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) in the French Alps. The pair banter and appear to have rekindled a romance.

It quickly becomes obvious, however, that Camille (Camille Razat), is still in the picture.

"You're always gonna choose her," Emily says in exasperation, wearing an outfit similar to Hepburn's skiing ensemble in Charade.

"She's having my baby," Gabriel responds.

Emily ultimately finds herself in Rome with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), who Emily's boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) wants to acquire as a client.

Season 4 also stars Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount , Thalia Besson, Rupert Everett , Anna Galiena and Raoul Bova.

Part 2 premieres on Netflix Sept. 12.