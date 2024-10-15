Apple Original Films is teasing the new film The Gorge.

The studio shared a poster and first-look photos for the movie Tuesday featuring Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga).

The Gorge is a genre-bending new film from Sinister and Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson.

Teller and Taylor-Joy play two highly-trained operatives "appointed to posts in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge, protecting the world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within."

"They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it's too late," an official synopsis reads.

The Gorge photos depict Teller and Taylor-Joys' characters in combat gear, while the poster hints at a possible monster.

Derrickson told IGN the film "blends multiple genres -- romance, science fiction, action, spy thriller and even horror."

The Gorge premieres on Apple TV+ in 2025.