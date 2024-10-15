Real Housewives alums Cynthia Bailey and Crystal Kung Minkoff will host a new podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bailey, who starred on the Bravo reality series Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Kung Minkoff, a former cast member on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, announced the podcast Humble Brag on Tuesday.

"Did you miss us? We've been dreaming of this podcast for over a year, and we can't hold it in a second longer. Humble Brag is HERE, every Monday, starting October 21st!" Bailey wrote on Instagram.

Humble Brag will explore the world of reality TV, pop culture and celebrities. Bailey and Kung Minkoff will share their thoughts on hot topics of the week and give insiders insight into reality TV.

The show hails from Envy Media, founded by The Bachelor alum Nick Viall.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Envy Media for our new podcast. Nick is one of the scrappiest, hardest-working people I've met, and his relentless drive for success mirrors my own," Kung Minkoff said in a statement to Deadline. "From the start, Nick made it clear that he understood Cynthia and I for who we are, and he's passionate about building something authentic around our voices -- without trying to fit us into a predefined mold or concept. That's the kind of collaboration and partnership that truly excites us."

Viall confirmed the news on X, writing, "Lucky to have these queens as part of our family."

Minkoff was a starring cast member in Seasons 11-13 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Bailey starred in Seasons 3-13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, appeared as a guest in Season 15, and will appear as a friend of the housewives in Season 16.