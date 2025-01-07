Guy cried at the time of his elimination, and he admitted to the cameras that he was totally "devastated" by his breakup with Joan.
"I've had four months to think about it," Guy said during the Friday, January 3 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour" podcast co-hosted by Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles.
"I will tell you: I struggled for the first three to four weeks after I got home. I kind of isolated and quarantined, but then you start to assimilate things and you start thinking about it. You spend more time."
Guy explained how watching The Golden Bachelorette back on television was "very therapeutic" for him and helped him to heal and move on from his split with Joan.
"Because I knew what happened, but you don't know the real details of what happened. And it allowed me to see that," Guy said.
"And the finale, I only got to see a part of it. I didn't get to see everything that everybody had seen. I watched my part offstage, you know, off-camera, but I saw nothing else -- and then I went onstage and it went by [in the blink of an eye]."
Guy recalled how it was a strange experience and he had begged people in his life to be kind to him.
"My male friends wanted to harass the hell out of me, like, 'Really, you cried on TV?!'" Guy quipped.
Guy clearly left The Golden Bachelorette heartbroken, but the retired ER doctor from Nevada said he's feeling great and anticipates 2025 is going to be "one of the most fun years" he's ever had.
On The Golden Bachelorette, Joan said she had a feeling Chock, an insurance executive from Kansas, was The One before she even embarked on her overnight Fantasy Suite date with Guy.
"At the end, I was emotional, and that was because I was convinced. I had convinced myself that I was Joan's guy. At the end of the hometown, I was 100 percent convinced. I said, 'Everyone else is going through the motions; it's me,'" Guy told Kathy and Susan on the "Golden Hour" podcast.
"And it got stronger and stronger... and our time together alone [in the Fantasy Suite], that was magical. And so I was in this mindset of, 'Gosh, you can learn to love again! You can have those feelings again.'"
"I thought, 'I'm going to meet her kids,' and I was convinced that her kids would really like me. I was ready to even ask them for their blessing!" Guy shared.
Guy said that when Joan knocked on his door as a result, he "honestly" thought she was there to tell him that he had won her heart and she wanted to be with him forever.
"[I had no idea] she was about to let me down and that her heart was with someone else," Guy admitted.
Guy said he really wanted one last chance with Joan. He apparently thought finishing out the process might change Joan's mind and the outcome of her season.
"I wanted the chance to meet her family and to spend more time with her, because really, in retrospect, when I looked at the finale -- the After the Final Rose special -- she even said, live on stage, that it was all about timing," Guy explained.
"She said -- and I can't quote the exact words -- but she said, essentially, 'If we had more time, there's a good chance that we could be together.'"
Guy told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast in November 2024 that Joan's words made him question if she had made the right decision in choosing -- and getting engaged -- to Chock.
"Never will I ever throw [Joan] under the bus, because she has a heart of gold and she is a wonderful woman. I can't think or say anything negative about her, and I say that with sincerity," Guy said at the time.
Joan and Chock, meanwhile, appear to be a happy couple who are thriving in the real world after their engagement aired on ABC.
Joan and Chock spent the holidays together and already began apartment hunting in New York City, which will serve as a convenient meet-up spot for the couple given Joan lives in Maryland and Chock resides in Kansas.
Joan and Chock also shared how they have many international trips planned for 2025 -- including stops in Africa and France -- and that they'd like to have a televised wedding in late 2025 or early 2026.