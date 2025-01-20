After going public with their relationship, the couple said they were planning to begin apartment hunting in the Big Apple in December.
While Joan and Chock are going to continue living in different states due to their jobs and responsibilities in Maryland and Kansas, respectively, their NYC apartment will provide them a convenient meet-up location.
Joan and Chock revealed to People late last year that they'd like to find a "love shack" with at least two bedrooms so their friends and family can visit.
Joan said she believes this home away from home will be a "great place for us to really continue getting to know each other and in a totally different place, a place that both of us have always wanted to go."