The Golden Bachelorette winner Chock Chapple has shared the latest on his wedding planning with fiancee Joan Vassos.

Chock, 61, shared that he and Joan are inching their way to the altar during a Q&A session with his followers via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 14.

When a fan asked Chock to unveil his wedding date, Chock replied, "We get asked that all the time."

"Somebody today at lunch said, '[2025]?'" Chock recalled. "And I said, 'Maybe at the end of 25 or [2026].'"

Chock teased that he and Joan, 62, are "getting closer" to tying the knot but they're enjoying their engagement and "having a lot of fun together" in the meantime.

"We're just getting to know each other, and so this is time well spent," Chock noted.

Chock also noted how he and Joan are continuing their search for an apartment in New York City. He said the pair have plans to look at more places in SoHo at the end of the week.

Joan and Chock got engaged on The Golden Bachelorette finale, which aired in November 2024.

After going public with their relationship, the couple said they were planning to begin apartment hunting in the Big Apple in December.

While Joan and Chock are going to continue living in different states due to their jobs and responsibilities in Maryland and Kansas, respectively, their NYC apartment will provide them a convenient meet-up location.

Joan and Chock revealed to People late last year that they'd like to find a "love shack" with at least two bedrooms so their friends and family can visit.

Joan said she believes this home away from home will be a "great place for us to really continue getting to know each other and in a totally different place, a place that both of us have always wanted to go."

Joan apparently views her future in New York City as a very exciting new chapter in her life.

"It's going to be a little bit of an adventure and having an adventure in this stage is kind of unique and so really feeling super lucky that we get to do this together," Joan added at the time.

Both Joan and Chock have always wanted to live in New York, and Chock pointed out how his kids "absolutely love" the city as well.

Chock and Joan also teased on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast late last year how they also have a lot of traveling in store for 2025.

"We've got four big trips coming up in 2025, so it's going to be a busy year! And that's just what we've got [lined up] for now," Chock gushed to Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

Joan and Chock shared how they'll be traveling to Africa, France, Spain and the Caribbean.

"We have time and we have resources now. Chock isn't retired, but he can leave his business and it runs pretty well without him, as long as he has some oversight," Joan explained.

"And I have taken a leave of absence and so I'm currently not working. We can now concentrate on our relationship, and I feel that's really important in the beginning."

As far as wedding planning goes, Joan quipped, "He asks me every day, 'When are we getting married?!' And I don't know yet! Everybody is hounding me."

The Golden Bachelorette star went on to confirm, "We are going to get married. I'm just not, like, totally sure!"

Chock agreed and said they were in "no rush" to tie the knot.

But during a subsequent appearance on "The Viall Files" podcast, Joan and Chock revealed how they'd like to have a televised wedding in order to include Bachelor Nation.

Joan and Chock also revealed that they could imagine themselves getting married in 2025 or early 2026.

