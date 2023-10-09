Netflix is sharing new details about The Crown Season 6.

The streaming service announced Monday that the historical drama series will have a two-part final season, with Part 1 to premiere Nov. 16 and Part 2 to follow Dec. 14.

Netflix shared a teaser for the season featuring footage of Claire Foy and Olivia Colman as younger versions of Queen Elizabeth II before the camera shows Imelda Staunton as the queen in Season 6.

The Crown explores the life and reign of Elizabeth, the longest-reigning British monarch in history, who died at age 96 in September 2022.

Season 6 will take place from 1997 to 2005, with Part 1 to center on Princess Diana's (Elizabeth Debicki) relationship with Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) and their deaths, and Part 2 to feature Prince Charles' (Dominic West) wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams).

Netflix announced in July 2020 that The Crown will end with Season 6. The streaming service shared photos featuring McVey and Bellamy as William and Kate in April.