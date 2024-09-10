The pair had a heated confrontation on The Bachelorette's live Season 21 finale that aired September 3 on ABC, and then after that, Jenn touched base with him and wished him well.
As for where they stand now, Jenn admitted during the September 10 episode of the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast, "He's going to go and do whatever with his life, and I hope that he can learn from this and be the best version of himself that he can be."
Jenn added, "But I'm no longer interested in being a part of his narrative."
"For me, I'm just ready to close that chapter," Jenn elaborated, "because he's saying one thing and very clearly doing another."
Jenn suggested that she's lost all respect for Devin, whom she once loved and committed her life to.
"So at the end of the day, who he is to me is a liar!" Jenn said.
"I don't want to be with somebody like that, and I don't deserve somebody like that -- nobody deserves somebody like that!"
Devin's post-breakup behavior -- which included following The Bachelor alumMaria Georgas on Instagram and allegedly DMing multiple women -- apparently has Jenn questioning their entire history together.
After all, Devin had made bold proclamations of love on The Bachelorette, and host Jesse Palmer said that Devin once called Jenn "the most important person" in his life whom he'd "never abandon."
Jenn therefore complained, "I had so much love for him, and so it's hard to be like, 'Was everything a lie?'"
Jenn admitted she still, to this day, "can't figure out" what was genuine or a lie.
"I'm not in his head," Jenn acknowledged. "But it was the way in which he acted after the breakup that was the most painful because I was like, 'It feels like it didn't mean anything to you.'"
Jenn said she's currently processing and working through the breakup to the best of her ability -- but it's been "hard" for her.
"I'm not someone who wants to sit here and be like, 'I hate him. He's the worst!'" Jenn explained, adding how she always tries to see the best in people.
"I loved him! I genuinely loved him and wanted to spend my life with him, so at the end of the day, his actions are his actions and he's going to need to take accountability on his part. I can't do that for him."
Jenn therefore pointed out how she's "proud" of herself for moving on and handling the breakup the way that she did.
"I don't have any regrets. The season played out the way it was supposed to. I made mistakes and let things slide that I shouldn't have, but at the end of the day, the person I thought I was marrying was somebody else," Jenn shared on the podcast.
"I know that in the future when I date and I do find that person, I want all of the same things [Devin] was offering. I just need somebody who is going to fulfill those promises."
Throughout the show, Devin seemed head over heels in love with Jenn, and he almost quit the show when he thought she didn't love him back.
But according to Jenn, after she and Devin got engaged in Hawaii, she was never his main priority.
Jenn claimed that Devin began "pulling away" -- with calls and texts diminishing -- until he finally dumped her. Jenn questioned how Devin could go from not being able to live without her to treating her like she's "nothing."
Jenn told Jesse on After the Final Rose, "He said something felt off from the second he proposed and that he regretted getting engaged... He denied ever being in love."
When asked what changed, Jenn said on Good Morning America that she had no idea what caused Devin's sudden change of heart about their relationship.
"I was so happy and I was so ready to start our life together," Jenn shared.
"But I noticed his energy had shifted and his priorities shifted. He wasn't the same person he was on the show, off of the show."
Jenn said "it was pretty immediate" after filming The Bachelorette finale in May when she "started noticing" a change in Devin's attitude and demeanor towards her.
"I said, 'Maybe it's just the show. It's been a lot coming off the show,' so I gave grace with that. And I think over time, I realized his heart just wasn't in it anymore," Jenn recalled.
Devin didn't explain why exactly he had fallen out of love with Jenn and broken up with her, except for saying that he "fell short" of her expectations for him in the real world.
"I found myself not being able to live up to the things that you need and deserve," Devin acknowledged.
Devin said he watched Jenn grow leaps and bounds on the show, only to contribute to her "recession," which really hurt him at the end of the day. Devin suggested that Jenn was willing to compromise her standards to make him happy and he didn't want her to make those sacrifices for him.
"You have done nothing wrong," Devin said, adding how he had "failed" Jenn.
Jenn, however, is going to have Dancing with the Stars as a distraction from her broken heart. She'll be competing on the show's upcoming 33rd season with pro partner Sasha Farber.