The Bachelorette's Season 21 finale broadcast on September 3 featured Jenn proposing marriage to Devin, who allegedly had a "switch up" after their engagement and began "pulling away" from her and ignoring her texts and calls.
Late last week, Jenn wrote on Instagram how she's in the "heavy grieving stage" of her breakup with Devin but she "will always root for him" in the future.
Jesse commented on Jenn's post, "You showed the world what a STRONG and POWERFUL woman looks like. Never afraid to speak your mind. Never afraid to go for what you want. Good things happen to good people! I can't wait to see what's next for you!!!"
What's next for Jenn is a stint on Dancing with the Stars' upcoming 33rd season. She'll be competing with her pro partner Sasha Farber when the reality competition premieres Tuesday, September 17 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
ABC faced backlash for tormenting Jenn and being cruel to The Bachelorette star by airing her engagement, but Jenn insisted to Glamour magazine that she actually wanted the marriage proposal to air so Devin could see how he felt about her and what he had promised her in that moment.
"I did know that was going to happen. They walked me through the game plan and everything," Jenn revealed.
"I guess I just didn't know how heavy I would be feeling in the moment, just seeing [Devin] again and having that conversation that we had. It was a very hard thing to do to watch it back with him, but I also knew that it needed to be done."
Throughout the show, Devin seemed head over heels in love with Jenn. He had made bold love proclamations to Jenn and nearly quit The Bachelorette out of panic when he worried Jenn wasn't reciprocating his feelings.
Jenn also apparently wasn't surprised by how cold Devin seemed to be as she cried and poured her heart out in front of him because she said he had been acting casually for weeks and never gave her a genuine apology.
At times, Devin laughed things off, such as when Jenn called him out for following fellow The Bachelor 28 alum Maria Georgas on Instagram after their breakup and going clubbing with Jeremy Simon instead of working on himself and being "so sad."
According to Jenn, after she and Devin got engaged in Hawaii, she was never his main priority.
Jenn questioned how Devin could go from not being able to live without her to treating her like she's "nothing."
Jenn told Jesse on After the Final Rose, "He said something felt off from the second he proposed and that he regretted getting engaged... He denied ever being in love."
When asked what changed, Jenn said on Good Morning America that she had no idea what caused Devin's sudden change of heart about their relationship.
"I was so happy and I was so ready to start our life together," Jenn shared.
"But I noticed his energy had shifted and his priorities shifted. He wasn't the same person he was on the show, off of the show."
Jenn said "it was pretty immediate" after filming The Bachelorette finale in May when she "started noticing" a change in Devin's attitude and demeanor towards her.
"I said, 'Maybe it's just the show. It's been a lot coming off the show,' so I gave grace with that. And I think over time, I realized his heart just wasn't in it anymore," Jenn recalled.
Devin didn't explain why exactly he had fallen out of love with Jenn and broken up with her, except for saying that he "fell short" of her expectations for him in the real world.
"I found myself not being able to live up to the things that you need and deserve," Devin acknowledged.
Devin said he watched Jenn grow leaps and bounds on the show, only to contribute to her "recession," which really hurt him at the end of the day. Devin suggested that Jenn was willing to compromise her standards to make him happy and he didn't want her to make those sacrifices for him.