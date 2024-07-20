Some The Bachelorette viewers appreciated Devin taking initiative and creating moments for himself with Jenn, but most of Jenn's other bachelors considered the aggressive move to be selfish and arrogant.
Jesse shared of his take on Devin's controversial gesture, "As host, I am staying neutral, but I can certainly see both sides."
"I think Devin is leaning into his opportunities with Jenn and is focusing on her," Jesse elaborated. "He isn't concerned [with] what the other men think."
But the drama didn't stop there.
Jenn's second group date of the season was cut short for seven bachelors because Dylan Buckor, who had stood out during an animal wildlife photo shoot, got to enjoy a romantic dinner with Jenn alone that evening.
As a result, Thomas Nguyen and a couple of the other men were hoping to secure some lengthy quality time with Jenn at the cocktail party preceding the second Rose Ceremony of the season.
Thomas' decision left Jenn alone in a room with a glass of champagne, and Devin couldn't believe that Thomas had been so focused on him rather than on talking to Jenn and building a connection with The Bachelorette star.
Jesse recalled to EW of that whole exchange, "That was as intense a night that I've been a part of since hosting this franchise. It felt like it could go off at any moment."
Tension heightened once Devin and Thomas fought outside of the building.
Thomas told Devin to "f-ck off" and "go inside," but Devin pleaded to have a conversation.
"He made it nothing about her and all about him in that moment," Devin complained in a confessional on the show.
When Devin attempted to explain himself in front of the cast, Thomas yelled at him to "shut the f-ck up."
At that moment, Jesse walked into the room and announced how the Rose Ceremony was about to commence.
"When I walked into the room, you could cut the tension with a butter knife," Jesse admitted.
Another dramatic moment of the episode was when Aaron gifted Devin a book titled Principles for Self-Growth.
Aaron claimed the gesture was well-intentioned and from the kindness of his heart, but Devin viewed the gift as a passive-aggressive way of telling him that he lacked emotional awareness and intelligence.
Jesse called Aaron's gift "very ironic" as well as "a full-circle moment."