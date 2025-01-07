The two women who have been dropped from the initial list of possibilities are Andrea, a 23-year-old from Miami, FL, and Rebecca Lee, a 28-year-old from Los Angeles, CA.
Grant, a 31-year-old day trader and New Jersey native who currently resides in Houston, TX, initially competed on Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette.
Grant is a former pro basketball player who is passionate about his career. When he's not working, he enjoys cheering on the Lakers, going bowling, and belting out tunes at karaoke nights.
"As the Bachelor, Grant is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure and genuine connections," ABC said in a statement.
"He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life's simple pleasures."
On The Bachelorette's 21st season which wrapped in Summer 2024, Jenn Tran was shown eliminating Grant during the show's August 12 episode, and Grant seemed pretty crushed to be denied a rose right before hometown dates.
Although Jenn didn't even select Grant as one of her Final 4 bachelors, Grant was admittedly "falling" in love with The Bachelorette star -- so much so, he said he was totally ready to get engaged.
Once his elimination aired, ABC immediately announced Grant will be starring on The Bachelor's upcoming season.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"We are announcing Grant so quickly so people can still apply to be on his season," ABC executive Rob Mills wrote via X, which was formerly called Twitter, in August 2024.
"If you think Grant is potentially the man of your dreams or you know someone who is apply ASAP!!!"
Grant recently revealed on Instagram that he's looking for a woman who is kind, understanding, adventurous, loving and affectionate. He also hopes to find a partner who values loyalty and boasts a good sense of humor.
Grant will be the second Black Bachelor of the franchise, following in Season 25 star Matt James' footsteps.
Below is a list of the 25 women who will appear on The Bachelor's 29th season, however click on the BEGIN GALLERY link below to also see photos of all the bachelorettes!
- Alexe Godin, a 27-year-old pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada
- Alli Jo, a 30-year-old boxing trainer from Manalapan, NJ
- Allyshia Gupta, a 29-year-old interior designer from Tampa, FL
ADVERTISEMENT
- Bailey Brown, a 27-year-old social media manager from Atlanta, GA
- Beverly Ortega, a 30-year-old insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, NY
- Carolina Sofia, a 28-year-old public relations producer from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
- Chloie Costello, a 27-year-old model from New York, NY
- Christina Smith, a 26-year-old marketing director from Fargo, ND