By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/07/2025



star Grant Ellis will have some hard decisions to make when he meets 25 beautiful bachelorettes, who have just been identified, on Season 29 this year.ABC has officially announced the cast of 25 bachelorettes who will be competing for Grant's heart on when the show premieres Season 29 on Monday, January 27 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.The 25 women range in age from 25-32, and they include a pediatric speech therapist, a boxing trainer, and interior designer, an attorney, a venture capitalist, and a wedding planner.ABC had released the names of 27 potential bachelorettes for Grant's season in September 2024.The two women who have been dropped from the initial list of possibilities are Andrea, a 23-year-old from Miami, FL, and Rebecca Lee, a 28-year-old from Los Angeles, CA.Grant, a 31-year-old day trader and New Jersey native who currently resides in Houston, TX, initially competed on Jenn Tran 's season of ette.Grant is a former pro basketball player who is passionate about his career. When he's not working, he enjoys cheering on the Lakers, going bowling, and belting out tunes at karaoke nights."As the Bachelor, Grant is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure and genuine connections," ABC said in a statement."He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life's simple pleasures."On ette's 21st season which wrapped in Summer 2024, Jenn Tran was shown eliminating Grant during the show's August 12 episode, and Grant seemed pretty crushed to be denied a rose right before hometown dates.Although Jenn didn't even select Grant as one of her Final 4 bachelors, Grant was admittedly "falling" in love with ette star -- so much so, he said he was totally ready to get engaged.Once his elimination aired, ABC immediately announced Grant will be starring on 's upcoming season.The early announcement surprised many viewers considering Jenn still had four bachelors -- Devin Strader Jonathon Johnson and Marcus Shoberg -- in the running for her heart on the show."We are announcing Grant so quickly so people can still apply to be on his season," ABC executive Rob Mills wrote via X, which was formerly called Twitter, in August 2024."If you think Grant is potentially the man of your dreams or you know someone who is apply ASAP!!!"Grant recently revealed on Instagram that he's looking for a woman who is kind, understanding, adventurous, loving and affectionate. He also hopes to find a partner who values loyalty and boasts a good sense of humor.Grant will be the second Black Bachelor of the franchise, following in Season 25 star Matt James ' footsteps.Below is a list of the 25 women who will appear on 's 29th season, however click on thelink below to also see photos of all the bachelorettes! Alexe Godin , a 27-year-old pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada- Alli Jo, a 30-year-old boxing trainer from Manalapan, NJ- Allyshia Gupta, a 29-year-old interior designer from Tampa, FL Bailey Brown , a 27-year-old social media manager from Atlanta, GA- Beverly Ortega, a 30-year-old insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, NY Carolina Sofia , a 28-year-old public relations producer from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico- Chloie Costello, a 27-year-old model from New York, NY- Christina Smith, a 26-year-old marketing director from Fargo, ND Dina Lupancu , a 31-year-old attorney from Chicago, IL- Ella, a 25-year-old luxury travel host from Los Angeles, CA- J'nae Squires-Horton, a 28-year-old account coordinator from Colorado Springs, CO Juliana Pasquarosa , a 28-year-old client service associate from Newton, MA- Kelsey, a 26-year-old interior designer from Brooklyn, NY- Kyleigh Henrich, a 26-year-old retail manager from Wilmington, NC Litia Garr , a 31-year-old venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, UT Natalie Phillips , a 25-year-old Ph.D. student from Louisville, KY- Neicey Baxter, a 32-year-old pediatrician from Blythewood, SC Parisa Shifteh , a 29-year-old pediatric behavior analyst from Birmingham, MI- Radhika Gupta, a 28-year-old attorney from New York, NY- Rebekah G., a 31-year-old ICU nurse from Dallas, TX Rose Sombke , a 27-year-old registered nurse from Chicago, IL Sarafiena Watkins , a 29-year-old associate media director from New York, NY- Savannah Quinn, a 27-year-old wedding planner from Charlottesville, VA- Vicky Nyamuswa, a 28-year-old nightclub server from Las Vegas, NV Zoe McGrady , a 27-year-old tech engineer and model from New York, NY

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.