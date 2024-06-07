Tems has released her debut album.

The Nigerian singer-songwriter released the album Born in the Wild on Friday.

Born in the Wild features the singles "Me & U" and "Love Me JeJe," along with 16 other songs, including "Get it Right" featuring Asake" and "Free Fall" featuring J. Cole.

In a video on Instagram, Tems reflected on her process and the making of Born in the Wild.

"I definitely didn't know the shape that this album would take during this journey," the star says. "Most of my songs were coming from a place of not having freedom or not finding peace. Now I really feel like I have peace in my life.

"One thing I'm grateful for is the people around me," she adds. "My team, the group of producers that supports me, encourage me to keep learning. Never did I think I would experience that kind of support."

In the caption, Tems added, "We made it! Would you believe? So Grateful for my team, for the Gang!! Can't believe I can finally say BORN IN THE WILD. My Debut album is OUT NOW. WOW."

Tems performed songs from Born in the Wild during a Tiny Desk concert released this week.

She will promote the album with the Born in the Wild world tour, which kicks off June 12 in London and concludes Nov. 15 in Sydney.