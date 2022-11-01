Taylor Swift is going on tour in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32-year-old singer announced Taylor Swift : The Eras Tour, a new U.S. tour, on Tuesday.

Swift said the tour will take fans on "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)."

Special guests include Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM and Gracie Adams.

The U.S. leg of the tour kicks off March 18, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz., and ends Aug. 5 in Los Angeles. Swift plans to announce international dates in the future.

"I can't WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It's been a long time coming," she captioned the post.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Capital One card holders to begin Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.

Swift released the album Midnights and a music video for "Anti-Hero" in October.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

She followed up with a music video for "Bejeweled" last week.