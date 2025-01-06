Lionsgate announced the 4K UHD debuts of Quentin Tarantino's films Jackie Brown and Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2 on Monday. The 4K UHD versions will become available Jan. 21, including special Steelbook editions.

Previously released Tarantino movies Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs will also be rereleased to coincide with the new editions.

Jackie Brown was Tarantino's third movie as writer/director and was released in 1997. The film adapts Elmore Leonard's novel Rum Punch, and stars Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson and Robert Forster.

Grier plays the title character, a flight attendant who gets involved with a bondsman (Forster) and federal agent (Michael Keaton) to take down a gun runner (Samuel L. Jackson). Robert De Niro and Bridget Fonda also star.

The two-part Kill Bill was Tarantino's fourth movie, released in 2003 and 2004, respectively. The original martial arts film starred Uma Thurman as a former assassin setting out for revenge against her former team, led by Bill (David Carradine).