Tarantino's 'Jackie Brown,' 'Kill Bill' to make 4K UHD debut next week
UPI News Service, 01/06/2025
Lionsgate announced the 4K UHD debuts of Quentin Tarantino's films Jackie Brown and Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2 on Monday. The 4K UHD versions will become available Jan. 21, including special Steelbook editions.
ADVERTISEMENT
Previously released Tarantino movies Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs will also be rereleased to coincide with the new editions.
The two-part Kill Bill was Tarantino's fourth movie, released in 2003 and 2004, respectively. The original martial arts film starred Uma Thurman as a former assassin setting out for revenge against her former team, led by Bill (David Carradine).
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.