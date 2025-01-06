Paramount+ has announced a working title for its upcoming series about JonBenet Ramsey.

The streaming service said in a press release Sunday that it is developing Unspeakable: The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey, the first season of its anthology true crime drama that will delve into some of "the nation's most heartbreaking and gripping unsolved crimes."

Unspeakable stars Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen as Patsy and John Bennett Ramsey, the parents of JonBenet Ramsey, a child beauty queen who was found dead at her family's home Dec. 25, 1996. She was 6 years old.

The show centers on "the story of Patsy and John Ramsey, exploring their unbreakable partnership and the complex dynamics of their marriage and parenting. It delves into how they crafted a narrative of a perfect, privileged life for themselves and their children -- a facade shattered by tragedy one Christmas night in 1996."

The cast also includes Emily Mitchell, Garrett Hedlund, Alison Pill, Shea Whigham, Owen Teague, Clifton Collins Jr., Rory Cochrane, Chris Bauer, Angus Caldwell, Will Patton, John Billingsley, Jeremy Bobb, Jaime Ray Newman and Josh Stamberg. Margo Martindale will guest star.

Unspeakable is produced by Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, with McCarthy, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Anne Sewitsky as executive producers. Richard LaGravenese will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

The season is in production in Calgary, Canada, and will consist of eight episodes.

JonBenet's story was recently explored in the Netflix docuseries Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenet Ramsey.