Tulsa King and Rocky star Sylvester Stallone has signed on to star in a Paramount+ docu-series, along with his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and adult daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.

The Family Stallone is set to premiere exclusively on the streaming service this spring in the United States and Canada.

It will include eight episodes.

"After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award-nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad," according to a press release.

"This new series starring Stallone's three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood's most famous families."