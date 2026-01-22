The Super Bowl airs Feb. 8 from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., with Bad Bunny headlining the halftime show and advertisers are already rolling out their biggest commercials.Early spots feature stars including Ben Stiller, Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, EJAE and William Shatner, signaling another celebrity-packed year of playful brand stunts.Ben Stiller and Benson BooneThe actor\/director and singer team up in a comedic new Instacart commercial released Thursday.William ShatnerRecently photographed eating a bowl of cereal in his car, Shatner is now revealed to be starring in Kellogg's Super Bowl commercial.Sabrina CarpenterThe pop star builds a playful bouquet made entirely of potato chips in Pringles' whimsical spot.Post Malone, Shane Gillis and Peyton ManningThe trio of stars share the screen in Bud Light's star-studded Super Bowl ad.Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim and NHL star T.J. OshieThe popular athletes headline Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl spot.EJAEThe singer\/voice of Rumi in KPop Demon Hunters delivers a soaring cover of Phil Collins' "Against All Odds" in Liquid I.V.'s Super Bowl ad.This list will be updated as more Super Bowl commercials are released and announced.