The Super Bowl airs Feb. 8 from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., with Bad Bunny headlining the halftime show and advertisers are already rolling out their biggest commercials.

Ben Stiller and Benson Boone

The actor/director and singer team up in a comedic new Instacart commercial released Thursday.

William Shatner

Recently photographed eating a bowl of cereal in his car, Shatner is now revealed to be starring in Kellogg's Super Bowl commercial.

Sabrina Carpenter

The pop star builds a playful bouquet made entirely of potato chips in Pringles' whimsical spot.

The trio of stars share the screen in Bud Light's star-studded Super Bowl ad.

Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim and NHL star T.J. Oshie

The popular athletes headline Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl spot.

EJAE

The singer/voice of Rumi in KPop Demon Hunters delivers a soaring cover of Phil Collins' "Against All Odds" in Liquid I.V.'s Super Bowl ad.

This list will be updated as more Super Bowl commercials are released and announced.