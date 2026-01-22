Talk show host and Riverdale alum Mark Consuelos is set to make his Broadway debut in the revival of Noel Coward's play, Fallen Angels.

"Sparkling, dizzying, and deliciously potent, Noel Coward's champagne-fresh comedy of bad manners shocked and delighted audiences in its 1925 premiere," a press release said.

"Two upper-class wives, their husbands away for the day, share a few toasts to their pre-marital dalliances -- with the same man, who just may be en route from France to visit. Old rivalries and past scandals bubble to the surface in this intoxicating romp from one of theatre's comedy masters."

Previews are to begin March 27, with an official opening slated for April 19.

The show will co-star Rose Byrne -- who was nominated for an Oscar Thursday for her performance in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You -- and Tony-winning Broadway legend Kelli O'Hara.

Consuelos hosts Live with Kelly & Mark with his wife, Kelly Ripa

Ripa announced his casting in the Broadway show on their morning program Wednesday.

"I've been wanting to do this for such a long time. I love being on stage. It's been years since I've had the chance to do it because of travel and not living here in New York City, but I'm anchored here now, so it seemed like a good time," Consuelos said.

"I can't wait until you're doing this show and eight [theater] shows a week," Ripa teased.

The couple also said their son Joaquin will be appearing in Broadway's Death of a Salesman at about the same time.

"We're going up against each other," Consuelos quipped.

"I'm just going to be seeing hella theater," Ripa joked.