Peacock announced the ninth and final season of The Office: Superfan Episodes, a series of extended and recut episodes of The Office, will stream Monday.

The streaming service said The Office Season 9 will get the Superfan Episodes treatment starting Monday, completing the journeys of the Dunder-Mifflin crew.

"The Office: Superfan Episodes feature longer cuts packed with never-before-seen footage, re-cut scenes, and rare bonus moments -- giving fans insider access to Dunder Mifflin like never before, from every prank and talking head to every unforgettable conference room meltdown," Peacock said in the announcement.

"Season 9 brings the story full circle: the documentary finally airs, the office faces its biggest changes, Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) navigate a rough patch, Dwight (Rainn Wilson) rises to power, and yes -- Michael Scott (Steve Carell) returns for the series finale."