Season 1 of the Legally Blonde prequel, Elle, is to premiere on Prime Video July 1.

The streaming service said the comedy has been renewed for a second season, which is already in production.

"Twenty-five years after the world met Elle Woods for the first time, it's a dream come true to share the story of how she became the unstoppable force we all fell in love with," executive producer Reese Witherspoon, who played Elle in two Legally Blonde movies, said in a statement Thursday.

"Discovering Lexi Minetree and watching her step into Elle's fabulous shoes has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my career. I think our series' themes of kindness, authenticity, and believing in yourself will resonate deeply with fans of the original films and new audiences alike," Witherspoon said.

"Working with our incredible Hello Sunshine team, Amazon and our visionary writers and directors to bring Elle's high school journey to life has been a tremendous joy. I can't wait to share Season One with the world and start rolling cameras on Season 2!"