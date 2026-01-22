Netflix February: 'Love is Blind,' 'Lincoln Lawyer' return
UPI News Service, 01/22/2026
Netflix is loading February with returning favorites like Love Is Blind Season 10, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4, Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 and blockbuster films including The Iron Claw and The Expendables franchise.
Meanwhile, viewers have a limited window to revisit rom-coms like Bride Wars and Mean Girls, classics such as The Terminator and multiple seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine before they leave the platform.
Major returns
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 (Feb. 5)
Love Is Blind Season 10 (Feb. 11)
Kohrra Season 2 (Feb. 11)
The Night Agent Season 3 (Feb. 19)
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 (Feb. 26)
