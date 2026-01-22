Netflix is loading February with returning favorites like Love Is Blind Season 10, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4, Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 and blockbuster films including The Iron Claw and The Expendables franchise.

Meanwhile, viewers have a limited window to revisit rom-coms like Bride Wars and Mean Girls, classics such as The Terminator and multiple seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine before they leave the platform.

Major returns

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 (Feb. 5)

Love Is Blind Season 10 (Feb. 11)

Kohrra Season 2 (Feb. 11)

The Night Agent Season 3 (Feb. 19)

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 (Feb. 26)

New movies

How to Train Your Dragon (2025) (Feb. 10)

The Black Phone (Feb. 12)

The Iron Claw (Feb. 19)

The Expendables 1-4 (Feb. 20)

Fan favorites arriving Feb. 1

Mrs. Doubtfire

You've Got Mail

The American President

The Bucket List

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Kath and Kim Seasons 1-4

Independence Day

Lee Daniels' The Butler

The Mirror Has Two Faces

Comedy

Mo Gilligan: In The Moment (Feb. 3)

Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter (Feb. 24)

Leaving soon

Parasite (Feb. 1)

The Terminator (Feb. 1)

Mean Girls (Feb. 5)

Bride Wars (Feb. 6)

Zodiac (Feb. 17)

TV exits

Warrior Seasons 1-3 (Feb. 16)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Seasons 3-4 (Feb. 26)