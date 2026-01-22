Lewis Pullman and Danielle Brooks announced the nominees for the Oscars honoring excellence in cinema on Thursday morning in Hollywood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Writer-director Ryan Coogler 's 1932-set horror movie Sinners led the field with a record-setting 16 nominations, including nods for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan for playing twin brothers and Best Supporting Actress for Wunmi Mosaku

Until now, All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land tied for the most nominations -- 14 nods.

One Battle After Another earned 13 nominations Thursday, including a mention for Best Picture and acting nods for Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn.

Call Me By Your Name and A Complete Unknown star Timothee Chalamet earned his third Best Actor nomination for Marty Supreme.

At 30, he is the youngest actor to achieve this.

Winners will be announced on March 15.

Conan O'Brien is hosting the gala.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The nominees in the top categories are:

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Hamnet

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Director

Chloe Zhao Hamnet

Josh Safdie Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler Sinners

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley Hamnet

Rose Byrne If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve Sentimental Value

Emma Stone Bugonia

Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan Sinners

Wagner Moura The Secret Agent

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku Sinners

Teyana Taylor One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo Sinners

Sean Penn One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard Sentimental Value

Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Animated Movie

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie

Zootopia 2

Best International Film

The Secret Agent

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

SirÄt

The Voice of Hind Rajab