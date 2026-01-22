'Sinners' scores record-setting 16 Oscar nominations
UPI News Service, 01/22/2026
Lewis Pullman and Danielle Brooks announced the nominees for the Oscars honoring excellence in cinema on Thursday morning in Hollywood.
Writer-director Ryan Coogler's 1932-set horror movie Sinners led the field with a record-setting 16 nominations, including nods for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan for playing twin brothers and Best Supporting Actress for Wunmi Mosaku.
Until now, All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land tied for the most nominations -- 14 nods.
