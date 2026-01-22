Grammy nominees Clipse and Pharrell Williams have been announced as performers at the 2026 Grammy Awards, joining artists including Addison Rae and Leon Thomas.

Organizers of the Grammys announced the Feb. 1 ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles will feature a performance from hip hop duo Clipse -- brothers Gene "Malice" and Terrence " Pusha T " Thornton -- as well as 13-time Grammy winner Pharrell Williams

Clipse are nominated for five awards this year: Album Of The Year, for Let God Sort Em Out; Best Rap Performance, for "Chains & Whips;" Best Rap Song, for "The Birds Don't Sing;" Best Rap Album, for Let God Sort Em Out;" and Best Music Video, for "So Be It."

Williams, who produced Let God Sort Em Out, is nominated alongside Clipse for for Album Of The Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. He is also nominated in the category of Best Music Film, for Piece By Piece.

Previously announced performers for the ceremony include Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, The Mari­as, and Sabrina Carpenter.