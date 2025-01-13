The Sundance Film Festival issued a statement of support for those impacted by the California wildfires on Monday. The festival will still run Jan. 23 to Feb. 2 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Sundance Institute acting CEO Amanda Kelso and festival director Eugene Hernandez said Californians are not alone as they expressed solidarity in mourning. The Sundance executives have been speaking with artists, volunteers, press and industry, trustees, donors, partners and staff.

"We also know it is important to carry on," the pair said. "In times like these, our mission to support artists, uplift their work, and connect communities is paramount."

Organizers sent out a survey where participants can choose to share how they are impacted by the fires.

"We know that coming together as a community can be both healing and catalytic," the statement reads.

The festival was also impacted in recent years by the COVID-19 pandemic, which let to in-person events being canceled in 2021 and 2022. Virtual screenings and talks were held during those festivals instead, and continue as a component of the 2025 festival.