Apple TV+ is teasing the new series Prime Target.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Monday featuring Leo Woodall (The White Lotus Season 2) and Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets).

Prime Target is a conspiracy thriller created by writer Steve Thompson (Sherlock) and produced for Apple TV+ by New Regency with Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions.

The eight-episode drama follows Edward Brooks (Woodall), a young math genius on the verge of a major breakthrough.

"If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world. Soon, he begins to realize an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it's even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders (Swindell), an NSA agent who's been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians' behavior. Together, they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of," an official synopsis reads.

Prime Target will have a two-episode premiere Jan. 22 on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes to be released Wednesdays.