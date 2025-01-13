Neon released the final trailer for Presence on Monday. The film opens Jan. 24.

Chris Sullivan (This is Us) and Lucy Liu star as parents who move their family into a new house, where a supernatural presence observes them.

Steven Soderbergh directs David Koepp's script. Koepp previously wrote and directed the horror movies Stir of Echoes and You Should Have Left.

UPI reviewed Presence at the Sundance Film Festival last year. The review praised Soderbergh's unique cinematography and the film's portrayal of a family troubled by grief.

Soderbergh wore a virtual reality camera headset to capture the subjective point of view of the presence. The teen characters (Callina Liang, Eddy Maday) are grieving their high school classmates.