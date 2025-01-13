NBC has announced a Saturday Night Live immersive experience as part of the show's 50th anniversary celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Live from New York: The SNL50 Experience will allow fans to feel what it's like to host SNL, from "the thrill of hearing your name announced as you burst through the stage doors to rolling your chair up to the Weekend Update desk."

The experience will include "surprises and callbacks" to favorite moments in SNL's 50-year history.

The SNL50 Experience runs Jan. 30 to Feb. 2 at Rockefeller Center in New York City. Reservations for the free event are first-come, first-serve, and open Tuesday at 3 p.m. EST.

SNL is also celebrating its milestone anniversary with the star-studded three-hour special SNL50: The Anniversary Show, which airs Feb. 16 on NBC and Peacock.

In addition, the docuseries SNL: Beyond Saturday Night will start streaming Jan. 16 on Peacock.

SNL will kick off its first shows of 2025 with Dave Chappelle as host of the Jan. 18 episode and Timothee Chalamet as host and musical guest Jan. 25.