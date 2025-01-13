Country music singer Carrie Underwood is set to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20. Fox News Digital and The Hill confirmed the news with the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee and Trump transition team, respectively.

Underwood will sing "America the Beautiful" between Vance and Trump's Oaths of Office. She will be joined by the Armed Forces Choir and United States Naval Academy Glee Club.

Underwood came to fame after winning the 2005 season of American Idol and has since released nine albums. Her most recent was 2022's Denim & Rhinestones. She is in the midst of a Las Vegas residency.

Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, 3 Doors Down, The Piano Guys, DJ RaviDrum, The Frontmen of Country with Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart and Richie McDonald performed on the eve of Trump's 2017 inauguration.

Inauguration Day 2017 included performances by Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, the U.S. Marine Band and Missouri State University Chorale.