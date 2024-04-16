South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teaming up with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth.

The K-pop group announced "Lose My Breath," a new single featuring Puth, on Tuesday.

Stray Kids and Puth will release the song May 10.

"Lose My Breath" will mark Stray Kids' first release since the EP Rock-Star in November 2023.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2017.

Puth previously collaborated with K-pop star and BTS member Jungkook on the 2022 single "Left and Right." The song appears on his third album, Charlie, released that year.