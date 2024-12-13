South Korean boy band Stray Kids is back with new music.

The K-pop group released its debut mixtape, Hop, and a music video for the song "Walkin on Water" on Friday.

The "Walkin on Water" video opens with a group of unknown people readying bows and arrows on the top of traditional Korean buildings. The members of Stray Kids pull up on dirt bikes and perform a hard-hitting dance routine in the courtyard.

"Splash / Pitter-patter, feel the water / Crash / Chitter-chatter, we're just gonna / Dance / Walker, walker, I'm sea walkin' / I'mma flow, I'mma flow on the water," the group sings.

Stray Kids also released a video showing the members' reactions to watching the "Walkin on Water" music video.

Hop also features "Bounce Back," "U" featuring Tablo, "Walkin on Water (Hip Version)," and solo tracks from each member. The mixtape is a follow-up to Stray Kids' Korean EP Ate and the Japanese album Giant.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.

The group thanked fans on social media after winning the Top Global K-pop Artist Award at the Billboard Music Awards on Thursday.