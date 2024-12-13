New episodes of Sesame Street will no longer air on HBO and Max before landing on PBS.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It has been a wonderful, creative experience working with everyone at Sesame Street on the iconic children's series and we are thrilled to be able to keep some of the library series on Max in the U.S.," a Max spokesperson said.

Prior episodes will remain on the streamer for a few more years, through 2027.

"As we've launched Max though and based on consumer usage and feedback, we've had to prioritize our focus on stories for adults and families, and so new episodes from Sesame Street, at this time, are not as core to our strategy," the spokesperson added.

Season 55 will still stream in January, and then the show will undergo some updates, which include changes to storytelling techniques.

"We will continue to invest in our best-in-class programming and look forward to announcing our new distribution plans in the coming months, ensuring that Sesame Street reaches as many children as possible for generations to come," says a Sesame Workshop representative.