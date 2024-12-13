Nickel Boys, the film based on the Colson Whitehead novel, was voted Best Picture of the year by the African American Film Critics Association Friday.

The movie, which is also a Golden Globe Award contender, was ranked number one on the Critics Association's Top 10 Films of the Year list, and RaMell Ross was awarded Best Director for the feature.

"This has been a defining year for cinema, with an impressive array of stories that capture the complexity, resilience, and beauty of the human experience," said Gil Robertson, who is president and co-founder of AAFCA.

Sing Sing's Colman Domingo received the Best Actor honor while Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths) was recognized as Best Actress.

The Wild Robot was named the Best Animated Feature, and was given the Best Original Score award.

Other films that were listed in AAFCA's Top Films of the Year include Sing Sing, The Piano Lesson, Gladiator II, Wicked, Emilia Perez, Albany Road, The Fire Inside, Exhibiting Forgiveness, and Dahomey.

"We are proud to honor this year's filmmakers and talent, whose work continues to expand the scope of humanity on screen," Robertson said. "These films do more than entertain -- they amplify voices and perspectives that deserve to be heard, and we look forward to celebrating their lasting impact."

The AAFCA Awards will take place on Feb. 19.