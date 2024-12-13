Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have teamed up on a new album.

Missionary, which dropped Friday, features 16 tracks, and it includes collaborations with BJ The Chicago Kid, Alus, Jhene Aiko, Tom Petty , Jelly Roll, K.A.A.N., Sting, Methody Man, Smitty, Cocoa Sarai, Eminem , Dem Jointz, Stalone and Fat Money.

"Something about the synergy that me and Snoop have is really interesting," Dr. Dre said in an Entertainment Tonight interview several months ago. "...We have Sting on a song, we have, man, it's an amazing roster of artists that's on this album."

Missionary marks three decades since the pair collaborated on an album.

"Believe it or not, I've only produced one album on Snoop, which was Doggystyle... We've done a lot of things in between and songs and performances and film and things of that nature but this is my first time actually producing an entire album on him," Dr. Dre said.