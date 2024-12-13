Jennifer Love Hewitt is set to reprise her role as Julie James in an upcoming iteration of the I Know What You Did Last Summer film franchise.

The 9-1-1 actress, 45, posted about the upcoming role on social media Friday.

"It's never too late to go back," she wrote. "Julie James is returning. I know what you will be doing next summer!"

The photo shows Hewitt staring into a mirror that has notes taped all over it.

In the 1997 film, Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Philippe portrayed a friend group with a dangerous stalker.

Prinze and Hewitt reprised their roles in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, which premiered in 1998. Prinze is also set to star in the upcoming movie.

The franchise was inspired by a Lois Duncan novel and included a third film and a series on Prime Video.

Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Haur-King, Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols and Gabbriette will also star in the film, which premieres July 18.