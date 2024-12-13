Prinze and Hewitt reprised their roles in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, which premiered in 1998. Prinze is also set to star in the upcoming movie.
The franchise was inspired by a Lois Duncan novel and included a third film and a series on Prime Video.
Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Haur-King, Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols and Gabbriette will also star in the film, which premieres July 18.
